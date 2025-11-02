Minister’s statement on Supreme Court of Canada decision

Scott Armstrong. (FB/Communications N.S. Photo)

HALIFAX: The following is a statement from Scott Armstrong, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, in response to the Supreme Court of Canada’s decision striking down mandatory minimum sentences for child pornography offences on Friday, Oct. 31.

“Friday’s decision by the Supreme Court of Canada to strike down mandatory minimum sentences for those convicted of child pornography offences is deeply troubling.

“Nova Scotians should be able to expect that sentences for those who commit horrible crimes will protect the public, and not leave victims feeling more vulnerable.

“Child pornography offences are not abstract or victimless.”

“As a former school principal, I have seen first-hand the devastating harm that sexual exploitation of children can cause.

“These crimes cause deep and lasting harm to individuals, families, and communities both here at home and around the world. It can destroy lives, and in the most tragic cases, it leads to devastating consequences.

“This ruling raises serious questions about whether the punishments will truly reflect the severity of these offences and the pain they inflict.

“Mandatory minimum sentences send a clear message that exploiting children is among the most serious crimes, and will be treated that way.”

“I will be sharing Nova Scotia’s grave concerns with my federal counterpart, Justice Minister Sean Fraser, and urging the federal government to take action to ensure our justice system continues to protect the most vulnerable, particularly children and youth.

“In the meantime, my department will continue to support police and prosecutors in their work to bring offenders to justice.

“Nova Scotians deserve a system that is compassionate, fair, and unrelenting in its commitment to public safety and the protection of our children.”

Scott Armstrong, Minister of Justice and Attorney General for Nova Scotia