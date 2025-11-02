Photos/Video: Halloween fun while learning about Taekwondo at Top Rank

A young kid makes a punch during the Halloween fun night party at Top Rank. (Dagley Media photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: It was a night of dressing up in one’s Halloween costume and also learning about taekwondo.

Tim Reynolds, owner/operator of Top Rank Martial Arts in Lower Sackville, held a fun night at his business location inside the Sackville Sports Stadium (Studio B).

The night was all about showing off your Halloween costume and the community learning about Top Rank, which just opened up. The kids enjoyed some games.

There was pizza and cupcakes at the end for anyone who wanted to get some.

The Laker News stopped by to check it out.

Here is our video story from the night.

Video sponsor: Top Rank Martial Arts

Video by Matt Dagley

The pizza was very tasty. (Dagley Media photo)

Matt tries his hand at the taekwondo demonstration. (Dagley Media photo)

Giving a kick during the demonstration. (Dagley Media photo)

Pat gives a kick during the taekwondo demonstration. (Dagley Media photo)