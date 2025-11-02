Man facing charges of impaired driving after complaints of burnouts

A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

MILFORD: A 23-year-old man is facing charges of impaired driving after police were called for someone doing burnouts.

Sgt. Scott MacRae said East Hants RCMP received several complaints of a driver doing burnouts in Milford so officers responded.

“Officer arrived on scene and immediately noted the driver appeared to be impaired,” said Sgt. MacRae

The 23-year-old man was arrested for Impaired Driving and brought to the Enfield detachment.

Sgt. MacRae said the driver provided breath samples which confirmed his impairment.

He is facing charges for Impaired Driving and Impaired Driving over 80% mg.

File #20251586059