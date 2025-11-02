Dream of a wheelchair basketball court comes true for Charlie Whalen

Charlie Whalen holds a basketball as he is on the new wheelchair accessible basketball court at his Fall River home. The court was built as his dream wish through the Shine Foundation. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: For 14-year-old Charlie Whalen, the bounce of a basketball now echoes across his own backyard — a sound that signals independence, joy, and the fulfillment of a dream years in the making.

Through the support of the Shine Foundation, Charlie’s Dream for an accessible wheelchair basketball court became a reality on Thursday afternoon.

It all began in April when he was asked what his dream was by the Shine Foundation.

The project, completed with help from Municipal Group and Eastern Fence, was officially unveiled during a special celebration at Charlie’s new court as friends, family, and Shine staff surrounded him.

Charlie, an avid sports fan and passionate basketball player, said having his own court has already made a world of difference. He has cerebral palsy.

“It’s really nice because it’s easier for me to actually practice and get better,” said the Lockview High student.

“Before, as soon as I shot the ball, if I lost it, I had to go back inside. Now, I don’t have to worry about that. It’s just easier to get better at playing the game,” he said.

He said the dream began earlier this year.

“I think it was in April,” Charlie recalled with a smile. “I’ve been looking forward to it for a long time.”

When asked how it felt to finally see the finished court, his answer was simple:

“It’s special. It makes me feel like I can really achieve good things in basketball — it’s more accessible. It’s like Christmas.”

Charlie’s friends, he added, are just as thrilled.

“They’re excited. They want to come play. They’re like, ‘When can we go?” he laughed.

Charlie looks up at the basketball net preparing for a shot at it. (Healey photo)

Charlie with some of the Municipal Group and Eastern Fence crews that helped to build the wheelchair basketball court. (Healey photo)

During the unveiling, Shine staff member Sophia Noguera spoke on behalf of the organization, commending Charlie’s enthusiasm and perseverance.

“Today is the official opening of your court, your Shine dream come true and the start of an amazing future in wheelchair basketball,” she said. “Your dream gives you a space to practice, have fun, and show off your skills.

“Today is all about you and what’s possible when we dream big. It’s game time.”

The Shine Foundation, which grants wishes to children and youth living with severe physical disabilities or life-threatening conditions, coordinated with contractors and suppliers to bring Charlie’s idea to life, including a custom basketball from Baden Sports to mark the occasion.

Anneka Siege and Charlie playing some wheelchair basketball on the new court. (Healey photo)

Charlie’s father, Dustin, said when Shine first asked his son what his dream would be, he was surprised by the answer.

“They said, ‘What’s your dream?’ and he said, ‘Basketball court,’” Dustin said with a smile.

“I thought they’d say, you know, something more realistic. But they said okay, leave it with us. And here we are.”

Anneka Siege goes in for a shot as Charlie and his dad look on waiting for the rebound. (Healey photo)

Now, the family’s backyard has become a hub of activity — a place where Charlie and his friends can play, laugh, and shoot hoops in a space designed just for him.

“Thank you to Shine and all the people that helped out,” Charlie added, his gratitude as clear as the smile on his face.