HRP charge 34 drivers with impaired-related offences in September

Halifax Regional Police car. (Photo: Sean DeWitt, Waterfront Media).

HALIFAX: Thirty four drivers were charged with impaired related offences by Halifax Regional Police during the month of September.

Of the 34 drivers, 24 were charged with impaired operation of a conveyance by alcohol, one was charged with impaired operation of a conveyance by a drug and nine drivers were issued driving suspensions for operation of a conveyance while having consumed alcohol.

Of the drivers who provided breath samples, officers were able to detect a wide range of blood alcohol concentrations (80-210mg %) with 10 drivers being at least twice the legal limit.

10 drivers refused to provide a breath sample and were charged with the offence of refusal.

Of the 34 drivers, 17 calls were received from people who suspected impaired driving.

HRP thanked the public for reporting suspected impaired drivers and encourage anyone to call 911 immediately if they suspect someone is driving impaired.

Here are some signs of an impaired driver:

-Driving unreasonably fast, slow or at an inconsistent speed

– Drifting in and out of lanes

-Tailgating and changing lanes frequently

– Making exceptionally wide turns

– Changing lanes or passing without sufficient clearance

– Overshooting or stopping well before stop signs or stop lights

– Disregarding signals and lights

– Approaching signals or leaving intersections too quickly or slowly

– Driving without headlights, failing to lower high beams, or leaving turn signals on

– Driving with windows open in cold or inclement weather.

If you see a potential impaired driver, call 911 immediately and give the call taker your location along with a description of the vehicle, including the licence plate number, colour, make and model, the direction of travel for the vehicle and a description of the driver.