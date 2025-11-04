Halifax man charged in Lower Sackville break-and-enter

A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: A 48-year-old Halifax man has been charged for a break-and-enter into a Lower Sackville business on Oct. 29.

RCMP said that at approximately 12:39 a.m., officers with RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment, with support from RCMP Police Dog Services, responded to a commercial alarm in the 700 block of Sackville Drive.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an unsecured exterior door.

“Inside the premises, cash tills had been displaced and were found on the floor, but no individuals were present,” a police spokesperson said.

“During a thorough search of the building, officers observed that the washroom ceiling had partially collapsed, the toilet was damaged, and articles of clothing had been left behind.”

Investigators determined that a suspect had concealed themselves within the ceiling and exited the premises after closing hours.

A business employee later reviewed CCTV footage and provided officers with a still image of the suspect, who was promptly identified.

At 7:20 a.m., the same day, Scott Leslie Allan Best, 48, of Halifax, was located and arrested in the 800 block of Sackville Dr.

He has been charged with:

Break and Enter with Intent

Mischief Not Exceeding $5000

Fail to Comply with Release Order

Best was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on November 12.

File #: 25-156503