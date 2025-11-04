Municipality offering free lifeguard certification for residents

A lifeguard sits ready to respond. (Pexels.com photos)

HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality is offering free lifeguard certification this fall for residents, with priority given to those living in rural areas.

Participants must complete a series of courses throughout November and December to receive full certification.

Courses include Intermediate First Aid, Bronze Medallion, Bronze Cross and National Lifeguard – Pool.

Sessions will be held in Musquodoboit Harbour, Sackville Sports Stadium and online.

ADVERTISEMENT:

This initiative supports future aquatics programming and aligns with recommendations from the municipality’s Rural Recreation Strategy.

Applicants must be 15 years of age or older, with priority given to rural residents.

Free transportation is available for the sessions from Sheet Harbour and Musquodoboit Harbour to Sackville Sports Stadium.

Registration is required. For more information, including course dates and registration details, visit our website.