Photos/Video: Ghosts, spirits at the Halifax Paranormal Symposium

ByPat Healey

Nov 5, 2025 #ghosts, #Halifax, #Halifax Paranormal Symposium, #Ouija boards, #paranormal, #PPRI, #spirits
A woman can hear the spirits talking saying her brothers middle name. (Dagley Media photo)

HALIFAX: The Halifax Paranormal Symposium is an annual event, held by PPRI, that features an array of presentations by top members in the fields of the Paranormal and Parapsychology.

Freelance videographer Matt Dagley stopped by to check out this year’s event last weekend.

Here is his video story, sponsored by Dagley Media, from the event.

YouTube player

The 2026 Halifax Paranormal Symposium will be over two days Oct. 16-18 at the Halifax Tower Hotel. Watch their Facebook event page for more details.

(Dagley Media photo)
(Dagley Media photo)
(Dagley Media photo)

Pierre Filliatreault, Ouija Boards gives a presentation at the Symposium. (Dagley Media photo)
The Symposium was well attended. (Dagley Media photo)
(Dagley Media photo)

