Minister Lohr responds to the federal budget

HALIFAX: The following is a statement from John Lohr, Minister of Finance and Treasury Board.

“We want to congratulate Prime Minister Carney on the introduction of his first budget. Nova Scotia sees this as a budget that aims to improve productivity and make our economy more innovative.

“The province is pleased to see the mention of Wind West and its potential benefits, and we look forward to its inclusion in the next round of approved major projects.

“The Government of Canada has promised more money for healthcare infrastructure, housing and development, and has extended some investment tax credits.”

“The budget also provides support for trade and to key sectors of importance for the province of Nova Scotia: defence, critical minerals, energy and fisheries.

“Our goal remains the same: to create more economic opportunities for Nova Scotians by turning our province into an energy superpower.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the federal government as it implements this budget.”