RCMP's From the Cruiser. (Healey photo)

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 116 calls for service.

The following is a look at the past week as provided by Sgt. Scott MacRae with East Hants RCMP.

TICKETS AND COLLISIONS

RCMP issued eight summary offence tickets for the week.

The tickets were issued for speeding, and failing to obey traffic sign or signal, and driving while disqualified.

Police are reminding the public to ensure that all their licensing, insurance and registration needs to be up to date.

There were a dozen motor vehicle collisions that police responded to.

Police remind residents of East Hants that they should reduce speed and pay attention to the road/road conditions.

(RCMP photo)

Request to Identify

East Hants RCMP are looking to identify the following individual in relation to a theft of a cash box from Maitland.

Anyone with information can report to the East Hants RCMP at (902)883-7077 or to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477(T.I.P.S.) or crimestoppers.ca.

File 20251548486.

East Hants Most Wanted

This week East Hants RCMP’s most wanted is Ashley Cross,

Cross is wanted in relation to Driving while Prohibited.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

From the Cruiser is brought to you by: