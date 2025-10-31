The Laker News

Video: Getting the details on the Beaver Bank Parade of Lights

ByPat Healey

Oct 31, 2025 #BBCAA, #Beaver Bank, #Beaver Bank Parade of Lights, #Lyle Mailman, #Sackville
Lyle Mailman. (Dagley Media photo)

BEAVER BANK: The Beaver Bank Community Awareness Association (BBCAA) Parade of Lights is set for Nov. 30.

Evan, Pat, and Lyle are here to give you a summary of what’s happening, and details you need to know.

Check it out so you’re informed of everything you can and can’t do, and how you can enter or sponsor the parade.

This years parade is brought to you by the Beaver Bank Community Awareness Association (BBCAA).

Video promo sponsored by the BBCAA.

Video shot/edited by Matt Dagley

YouTube player

