Photos: Halloween spirit at GPV

Some of the nifty costumes students wore during Halloween day at GPV. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: It was a spooky type of day at Georges P. Vanier Junior High in Fall River on Halloween Oct. 31.

Students and staff dressed up in their Halloween costumes, and there were pumpkins too.

Students had the opportunity to vote on pumpkins that were created by those in the school community during set times on Friday.

All of the pumpkins that were created looked pretty good and had lots of work put into them.

There was no word on who was the winning pumpkin with the most votes when this story was published on Friday night.

The popular trend 6-7 even made it onto this Blue Jays pumpkin. (Healey photo)

Some of the teachers in the modular at GPV dressed as characters in Wizard of Oz. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Witch! (Healey photo)

Dinosaur gym teachers. (Healey photo)

Students vote for their top pumpkin design. (Healey photo)

Casting his vote for the 6-7 pumpkin design. (Healey photo)

A teacher and a student show off their Halloween costume over in the modular at GPV. (Healey photo)