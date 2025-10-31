The Laker News

News

Photos: Halloween spirit at GPV

ByPat Healey

Oct 31, 2025 #Fall River, #Georges P. Vanier, #GPV, #Grand Lake, #Halloween, #pumpkin decorating, #Windsor Junction
Some of the nifty costumes students wore during Halloween day at GPV. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: It was a spooky type of day at Georges P. Vanier Junior High in Fall River on Halloween Oct. 31.

Students and staff dressed up in their Halloween costumes, and there were pumpkins too.

Students had the opportunity to vote on pumpkins that were created by those in the school community during set times on Friday.

All of the pumpkins that were created looked pretty good and had lots of work put into them.

There was no word on who was the winning pumpkin with the most votes when this story was published on Friday night.

The popular trend 6-7 even made it onto this Blue Jays pumpkin. (Healey photo)
Some of the teachers in the modular at GPV dressed as characters in Wizard of Oz. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Healey photo)
Witch! (Healey photo)
Dinosaur gym teachers. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Students vote for their top pumpkin design. (Healey photo)
Casting his vote for the 6-7 pumpkin design. (Healey photo)
A teacher and a student show off their Halloween costume over in the modular at GPV. (Healey photo)

By Pat Healey

Related Post

Featured News

Video: Getting the details on the Beaver Bank Parade of Lights

Oct 31, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Province moving on Highway 102 improvements; request for proposal issued

Oct 31, 2025 Pat Healey
News

Premier Houston heads to Alberta, Texas in first trip as Energy Minister

Oct 31, 2025 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Featured News

Video: Getting the details on the Beaver Bank Parade of Lights

October 31, 2025 Pat Healey
News

Photos: Halloween spirit at GPV

October 31, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Province moving on Highway 102 improvements; request for proposal issued

October 31, 2025 Pat Healey
News

Premier Houston heads to Alberta, Texas in first trip as Energy Minister

October 31, 2025 Pat Healey