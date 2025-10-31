Photos: Halloween spirit at GPV

FALL RIVER: It was a spooky type of day at Georges P. Vanier Junior High in Fall River on Halloween Oct. 31.
Students and staff dressed up in their Halloween costumes, and there were pumpkins too.
Students had the opportunity to vote on pumpkins that were created by those in the school community during set times on Friday.
All of the pumpkins that were created looked pretty good and had lots of work put into them.
There was no word on who was the winning pumpkin with the most votes when this story was published on Friday night.
