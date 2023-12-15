From the Cruiser – Dec. 12

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, East Hants RCMP responded to 115 calls for service.

The following is highlighted calls as provided by Community Policing Officer Const. Preston Burns.

KUBOTA TRACTOR STOLEN

On December 8, East Hants RCMP were notified that a 2018 orange Kubota tractor valued at approximately 25000.00 was stolen from an address on Bruce Street in South Uniacke.

There are no suspects at this time.

The RCMP is asking the public for their assistance in this incident.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App. File# 20231804261

WINDSTORM CALLS

East Hants RCMP responded to approximately 12 calls for service directly related to the wind storm during the day and evening of December 11.

The calls consisted of downed trees and power lines.

Fortunately there were no injuries reported.

East Hants Most Wanted: Enfield man sought

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Noah Stickles, 21, of Enfield.

Noah Stickles was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime as a result of an incident that took place in Enfield in 2022.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Noah Stickles.

Anyone who sees Noah Stickles is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

