From the Cruiser – Dec. 19, 2025

RCMP's From the Cruiser. (Healey photo)

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, East Hants RCMP officers responded to 79 calls for service.

The following is the highlighted calls as provided by Sgt. Scott MacRae with East Hants RCMP.

UNREGISTERED VEHICLE IN OPERATION

East Hants RCMP responded to a request from DNR who had stopped a man with an unregistered vehicle.

Officers attended and determined the driver was operating an unregistered vehicle and had his driver’s license revoked.

The 23-year-old man from Cooks Brook was arrested and charged with Operation while Prohibited.

File # 20251821902

(RCMP photo)

Request to Identify

East Hants RCMP are looking to identify the following individual (pictured in photo) in relation to a theft from the Elmsdale Superstore.

Anyone with information can report to the East Hants RCMP at (902)883-7077.

You can also submit your info to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477(T.I.P.S.) or crimestoppers.ca.

File 20251789430.

Traffic Offences

East Hants RCMP were investigating a domestic assault that had happened where the male suspect subsequently fled.

Police were able to locate the man in a vehicle where he was slumped over and asleep. A traffic stop was initiated, waking the man who then fled the scene.

Officers located the man soon after he fled the traffic stop, where he ran on foot from police but was safely taken into custody.

The 31-year-old male from Belnan is charged with Assault, Flight from Police, Impaired Operation, Uttering Threats, and 4 counts of Fail to Comply with a Release Order.

Shelby Marshall. (RCMP photo)

East Hants Most Wanted

This week East Hants District RCMP’s most wanted is Shelby Marshall.

Marshall is wanted for Failing to Appear in relation to Mischief and being Unlawfully in a Dwelling House charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

From the Cruiser is brought to you by: