Two arrested for possession of stolen alcohol after Dartmouth search

RCMP badge. (Police photo)

DARTMOUTH: The RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment Community Action Response Team (CART) has arrested two people after seizing a large amount of stolen alcohol.

On December 18, CART officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Floral Ave. in Dartmouth.

It was done as part of a two-month investigation into significant alcohol thefts from stores in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Officers seized more than 450 sealed bottles of alcohol and safely arrested a woman and a man.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The 57-year-old woman and 33-year-old man are facing charges of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000 and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime — Trafficking.

They were released to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date.

The investigation in partnership with the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation is ongoing.

File #: 25-161091