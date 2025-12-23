The Laker News

East Hants News

RCMP warning travellers of vehicle license plates being stolen at airport parking locations

ByPat Healey

A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

HALIFAX STANFIELD AIRPORT: RCMP say they have received numerous reports of license plates being stolen off vehicles at Halifax Stanfield Airport.

The thefts took place on vehicles parked at various locations.

According to HRM Crime Mapping the incidents took place:

Dec. 16 on Sky Blvd. (one of three reports); Dec. 16 on Barnes Drive; Dec. 17 at Pratt & Whitney Drive; and Dec. 18 on Silver Dart Drive.

Officers are asking for people in the area to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to police immediately by calling 902-490-5020.

If you have information about recent thefts, contact RCMP at 902 490 5020 or reach out to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222 TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

By Pat Healey

