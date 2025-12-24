RCMP charge Timberlea man with multiple drug offences

An RCMP vehicle with its lights on. (Healey photo)

TIMBERLEA/HRM: The RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment has charged a man with multiple offences after seizing drugs, including presumed fentanyl and cocaine, and body armour from a residence in Timberlea.

On December 19, RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment, with assistance of the Nova Scotia RCMP Critical Incident Program, executed a search warrant at a home on White Birch Dr. as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

Officers seized presumed fentanyl, cocaine, psilocybin (mushrooms), unstamped tobacco, pills, cannabis, body armour and cash. Multiple digital devices were also seized.

A man and a woman were safely arrested at the residence. The woman was released without charge a short time later.

Officers conducted a field test on the presumed fentanyl, which returned positive results.

Samples of the seized drugs have been sent to Health Canada for testing.

Donald Leo Thorne, 41, of Timberlea, has been charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (two counts), Possession for the Purpose of Selling MariJuana, and Possession of Illicit Cannabis.

Thorne appeared in Halifax Provincial Court on December 22 and was released to appear again on January 21.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are anticipated.

RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment encourages residents to call 902-490-5010 report crime, including the illegal sale of drugs, in their communities.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or using the P3 Tips app.

File #25-181743