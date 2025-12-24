East Hants minor hockey team shows true spirit of Christmas, giving to others

Players on the East Hants U-9 Green Penguins (development) and their parents stopped by the Willows in Shubenacadie to drop of some Christmas gifts to the residents. Here they are after giving the bags of gifts out to residents, including Fred (third from left) and Heather (third from right). (Healey photo)

SHUBENACADIE: Members of the East Hants U-9 Development (Green) Penguins took time off the ice this holiday season to give back, delivering gift bags to residents at The Willows Manor in Shubenacadie.

The initiative saw players and families come together to purchase and pack gifts for the approximately five residents living at the small seniors’ facility located behind East Hants Pizza (next to the Shubenacadie ballfield.)

For players Max Lidstone, Triton Toney, and Luke Lush, the message behind the visit was simple: kindness and giving back.

“To be able to give back to the seniors here,” Lidstone said. “To do things for them… it’s that time of season, right? To give back.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Max Lidstone gives Heather Healey a Christmas card from him and players on the team. (Healey photo)

Asked what went into the gift bags, the young Penguins explained they included snacks and essentials residents wouldn’t have to purchase themselves.

“Chips. Chocolate. Tooth paste. Shampoo. Oranges,” Luke Lush said. “Things that they don’t have to buy.”

Team manager Nicole Lidstone said the project was made possible through the generosity of team families.

“We put it together from the parents. It was all donated it to these seniors,” she said, noting the effort allowed players to see firsthand how small acts can make a meaningful difference.

The visit provided a memorable lesson for the young athletes, that being part of a team extends beyond hockey, especially during the holiday season.

Before leaving, there was one more thing the players did – each gave a big hug to the four residents that were in the lounge, which made them all smile.