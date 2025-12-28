The Laker News

Dale Hartling, wanted on province-wide arrest warrant, arrested

ByPat Healey

RCMP badge. (Police photo)

COLCHESTER COUNTY: RCMP in Colchester County has safely arrested Dale Hartling, who was wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant.

The arrest took place on Dec. 24.

Hartling, 36, is facing charges including:

• Possession of Firearm While Prohibited

• Possession of Firearm Knowing it is Prohibited

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

He is scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court on December 29.

The RCMP thanks members of the public for their support in locating Hartling.

File #: 2025-1869042

By Pat Healey

