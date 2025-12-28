Halifax Water’s 18% rate jolt is still too high: RHPNS Executive Director says

Water flows from pipes. (Pexels.com photo)

DARTMOUTH: Rental Housing Providers Nova Scotia Executive Director Kevin Russell issued the following statement regarding the compliance filing submitted by Halifax Water to the Nova Scotia Regulatory and Appeals Board:



“Instead of a 36% rate shock, Halifax Water is now asking for an 18% rate jolt. That’s still way too high when the price of everything is going up,” he said.

“Halifax Water needs to work with the board and intervenors to adopt our proposed 5% a year plan. This is too important an issue to be rushed through for New Year’s Day.

“We urge the regulator to reject the compliance filing and direct Halifax Water to work with its customers to spread out its revenue requirements over a five-year period starting April 1.”

Russell continued with his statement.

“The only reason Halifax Water has backed down from their original outrageous demand for a 36% water hike is because thousands of their customers joined our campaign to stop the water hikes,” said Russell.

“We need the board to direct Halifax Water to work with customers to ensure that there is no water rate increase of more than 5% a year.”