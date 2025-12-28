New Nova Scotia grant program funds food security Initiatives

Premier Tim Houston at a provincial press briefing. (Province of N.S. Photo)

HALIFAX: Millions in funding for food-related initiatives will flow to communities across the province in the coming weeks using $4 million in proceeds from the sale of U.S. alcohol products.



The new Feeding Communities Fund will provide one-time funding to support meal programs, community fridges and pantries, mutual-aid groups and affordable food box or market programs.



“Today’s announcement is about turning the sale of U.S. alcohol products into meaningful, community-level impact, putting food on kitchen tables across the province,” said Premier Tim Houston.

“The grant program ensures food-security organizations of all sizes, inside and outside traditional food banks, have an opportunity to access this support.”

The fund will have $2 million available for identified organizations (listed below), and the remaining $2 million will be available to other eligible organizations.



Funding is available to non-profit societies, community organizations that are registered with the Registry of Joint Stock Companies, and federally registered charities or not-for-profit corporations.



Applications open Monday, December 29, and close Thursday, January 29.

The funding must be used to purchase food for distribution or meal programs.

Quotes:

“With grocery prices expected to rise again, this investment has the potential to make a meaningful difference for hundreds of households in our community who continue to feel the strain of food inflation.

“For Preston Township, it represents an important opportunity to expand access to fresh, culturally relevant foods through our community shelves, meal programs and emergency food supports.”

— Rev. Debbie Simmonds, food hub co-ordinator, Preston Area Food Network



Quick Facts:

– “identified organizations” are those known to the government to provide food relief programs and services

– on November 27, the Province announced it would sell its remaining U.S. alcohol inventory and direct net proceeds to community food organizations

– U.S. alcohol products were removed from Nova Scotia Liquor Corp. shelves on March 4 in response to U.S. tariffs