Freezing rain forecasted for western, central, northern N.S. on Monday

ByPat Healey

Dec 28, 2025 #East Hants, #Environment Canada, #freezing rain, #Hants County, #ice storm, #N.S., #storm
Weather forecast. (Dagley Media photo)

ELMSDALE: A Special Weather Statement has been issued by Environment Canada for Hants County (and western, central, and northern N.S.) for Monday calling for freezing rain.

The Yellow Warning – Freezing Rain statement was issued on Dec. 28, with a posted update at 10:35 a.m.

The impact level is considered to be moderate with the forecast confidence listed as high.

Periods of freezing rain are expected with a duration of between four to six hours and totalling four to eight millimetres with higher amounts over higher terrain.

The weather is expected from Monday morning until Monday afternoon or evening.

Freezing rain will develop in the morning over the Tri-County area then spread eastward throughout the day. Precipitation will me mostly rain along parts of the coast. Roads and walkways will likely become icy and slippery.

Be very careful if walking or driving.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to NSstorm@ec.gc.ca or post reports on X using #NSStorm.

For more information about the alerting program, please visit: Colour-coded Weather Alerts.

In effect for:

  • Hants County

By Pat Healey

