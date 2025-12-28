Firefighters 5050 record-breaking winner still in shock, not planning any life changes

Firefighters bunker gear and helmets hang in stalls. (Healey file photo)

FALL RIVER: Tracy DeWolfe is proof that all you need to win the Nova Scotia Firefighters 5050 is one ticket.

The Fall River woman did just that on Friday night, becoming the largest 50/50 winner in Nova Scotia history as she captured the record-breaking Firefighters 5050 taking home the $2.3 million prize.

The draw saw more than $4.6 million in tickets purchased by Nova Scotia residents.

When speaking to The Laker News on Saturday, a mere 10-12 hours after her winning number was drawn, DeWolfe admitted she was still in shock.

“Having some time to soak it in, I’m still trying to wrap my head around it,” she said.

The winning ticket, number 5891979, was the only one DeWolfe bought, along with three add-on bonus tickets.

DeWolfe said her ticket purchase was part of a habit built around supporting firefighter organizations across the province, particularly during the holidays.

“I try to buy them every week, but I don’t always remember,” she said. “Around the holidays, I definitely remember.”

Her purchase followed her usual routine.

“I only ever buy one ticket, plus three tickets for the bonus draw the next day, which is what I did this time,” she said, noting her support for Station 41 Waverley fire department, who will get the $1,000 bonus for the winning draw.

Despite the life-changing amount, DeWolfe said she has no immediate plans to change her routine or make major decisions.

“I will definitely be at work on Monday,” she said. “No holiday vacation for me.”

While many would expect plans for travel, purchases, or early retirement, DeWolfe is intentionally slowing things down.

“This is a good question and while many things have gone through my head in the last number of hours, it’s to be determined,” she said.

“The current plan is to not make any decision for the next while, which means I’m going to work on Monday.”

That is likely a sigh of relief for her employer.

The firefighter 50/50 program supports volunteer and career fire departments across Nova Scotia, helping fund critical equipment, training, and community safety initiatives, meaning every ticket sold benefits local communities, regardless of who wins the jackpot.

Since the winning number was announced, DeWolfe said her phone hasn’t stopped buzzing.

“There was very little sleep last night,” she said with a chuckle.

“Everyone has been very excited when offering their congratulations.

“I think we’re all still in shock.”

While the size of the win is historic, DeWolfe’s story also underscores the collective impact of firefighter 50/50 supporters across Nova Scotia, thousands of small purchases that help sustain local emergency services while giving someone the chance at a life-changing prize.

For now, DeWolfe said the focus is on staying grounded, continuing with her routine, and letting the moment sink in, one day at a time.

She is expected to be able to pick up her big cheque in the coming days, although that was still being arranged when this story was published.

Where Firefighter 50/50 Money Goes

Firefighter 50/50 draws support local fire departments across Nova Scotia, helping fund:

Firefighting equipment and protective gear

Training and certification for firefighters

Emergency response tools and vehicles

Community fire prevention and safety programs

Each draw splits proceeds between the winning ticket holder and participating fire departments, meaning every ticket sold directly supports public safety in communities across the province, even when jackpots climb into the millions.

DRAW # 291 MEGA CASH WINNERS

Congratulations to the Dec. 26 add-on winners of $2,000 each:

– Kimberley Aitken, Sydney

– Monica Currie, Lower Sackville

– Iona Conrad, Lower Sackville

– Mary Sampson, Dartmouth

– Kimberly Neary, Middle Sackville

– Noella Seury, North Sydney

– Emily Thomas, Sydney

– Kayla Steeves, Falmouth

– Veronica Moore, Halifax

– Dawn Lebelle, Hammonds Plains