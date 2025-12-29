N.S. releases plan to invest in highways, ferries, bridges

Public Works Minister Fred Tilley speaks at the Aerotech Connector. (Dagley Media photo)

NOVA SCOTIA: Drivers in N.S. will have safer and more efficient ways to get where they need to go as the Province continues to make significant investments in highways, bridges and ferries.

Fred Tilley, Minister of Public Works, released the 2026-27 Five-Year Highway Improvement Plan December 17.

Through the plan, the Province will invest an estimated $465 million in 2026-27 in major highway and road projects, repaving, bridge replacements, maintenance and other infrastructure work.



“Since taking office, this government has invested roughly $2.5 billion in our five-year plans,” said Minister Tilley. “Safe, dependable and affordable transportation infrastructure is essential for the future prosperity of our province.

“It makes it possible for us to get to work, go to school, attend medical appointments and it is the way we ship our products to the rest of the world and grow our economy.”

Construction will continue on major projects, including:

– Highway 101 Cambridge interchange and connector (Kings County)

– Highway 101 dike and aboiteaux upgrades (Hants County)

– Highway 101 twinning from Three Miles Plains to Falmouth (Hants County)

– Highway 103 twinning from Exit 6 to Exit 8 (Lunenburg County)

– Highway 104 twinning from Taylors Road to Paqtnkek (Antigonish County)

– Highway 107 twinning from Burnside to Lake Loon (Halifax Regional Municipality)

– Seal Island Bridge rehabilitation (Victoria County)

– Trunk 4 active transportation corridor conversion (Antigonish County)

– Tancook ferry infrastructure upgrades (Lunenburg County).



The plan is expected to advance more than 160 highway improvement projects over the coming year.

Quotes:

“The NSRBA is very supportive of the 2026-27 Five-Year Highway Improvement Plan released by the Province today.

“It allows for various stakeholders, including the road-building industry, to be much more accurately informed of future projects. This, in turn, can lead to better tendering practices, which benefit the taxpayers of the province.

“The projected budget keeps a relatively stable amount of spending, which is critical for contractors to know that they will be able to maintain employment levels going forward.”

— Grant Feltmate, Executive Director, Nova Scotia Road Builders Association



Quick Facts:

-the plan maps out the government’s approach, year by year, to repair and maintain the province’s 23,000 kilometres of roads and highways and 4,100 bridges

– major projects completed over the past year include the Aerotech Connector at Highway 102 and Bridgewater interchange on Highway 103

-the road-building industry creates more than 6,000 direct and 3,000 indirect jobs each year in Nova Scotia



