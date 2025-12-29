Man charged with impaired driving after Dartmouth fatal collision

Halifax Regional Police car. (Photo: Sean DeWitt, Waterfront Media).

DARTMOUTH: A man has been charged with impaired driving after a fatal motor vehicle collision in Dartmouth on Saturday night.

On December 27 at approximately 8:05 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 107, near exit 13N.

The driver of one vehicle, a 52-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Health Services. The driver of the other vehicle, a 31-year-old man, was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The vehicle’s passenger, a 41-year-old woman, was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver, Shaquille David Skinner, 31, has been charged with:

Impaired operation of conveyance causing death; Dangerous operation of conveyance causing death; Impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm; Dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

At the time of the collision, Skinner was found in possession of a firearm and has also been charged with twelve firearm-related offences.

He was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Dec. 29.

Halifax Regional Police extend condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

Anyone with video from the area or information about this incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at http://crimestoppers.ns.ca or using the P3 Tips App.

File #25-186554, File #25-186635