GEO N.S. supports thousands of Nova Scotians

ByPat Healey

Dec 30, 2025 #Chromebooks, #GEO Nova Scotia, #Halifax, #iPads, #mobile plans, #N.S., #technology
A cellphone with apps is pictured. (Pexels.com photo)

HALIFAX: From January 1, 2025 to December 17, 2025, GEO Nova Scotia supported thousands of Nova Scotians in gaining access to the tools and connections they need to participate fully in daily life.

Through GEO Connects and our network of community partners, they helped put reliable technology and connectivity directly into people’s hands.

This year, they provided:

 1,227 Chromebooks

 494 iPads

 1,282 mobile phones

 734 home internet connections

 1,213 Eastlink mobile plans

Each device and connection represents more than access to technology, it’s access to services, learning, safety, employment, and community.

By Pat Healey

