GEO N.S. supports thousands of Nova Scotians

HALIFAX: From January 1, 2025 to December 17, 2025, GEO Nova Scotia supported thousands of Nova Scotians in gaining access to the tools and connections they need to participate fully in daily life.

Through GEO Connects and our network of community partners, they helped put reliable technology and connectivity directly into people’s hands.

This year, they provided:

1,227 Chromebooks

494 iPads

1,282 mobile phones

734 home internet connections

1,213 Eastlink mobile plans

Each device and connection represents more than access to technology, it’s access to services, learning, safety, employment, and community.