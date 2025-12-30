Charlotte top baby name in N.S. in 2025

There were 7,184 births registered in the province in 2025, as of today, December 30. (Province of Nova Scotia / File)

NOVA SCOTIA: Charlotte was the most popular baby name in Nova Scotia in 2025.



Other names in the top 10 are:

Henry, William, Noah, Jack, Violet, Oliver, Theodore, Wesley and Lainey according to the province’s Registry of Vital Statistics.



Usually, more than half the names in the annual top 20 appear year to year, along with additions, such as Bennett and Maeve in 2025.

Quick Facts:

– as of today, December 30, there were 7,184 registered births this year in Nova Scotia, up from 7,154 in 2024

– Theodore was the most popular baby name in the province in 2024

– Nova Scotia began formally registering births on August 1, 1864, and the most popular names that year were Mary and John



