Shelter Movers marks 10,000th survivor relocation with cross-country effort

Some of the volunteers with Shelter Movers. (Submitted photo)

HALIFAX: This holiday, 14 local volunteers in Nova Scotia have spent 12 hours moving three survivors into new, safe homes.

At the same time, 80 volunteers across five other cities in British Columbia, Ontario, and New Brunswick have spent 90 hours moving 38 survivors.

These moves, and the new beginnings they represent, mark a major milestone for Shelter Movers, a Canadian charity that provides free relocation services to survivors of abuse.

In just under 10 years, the organization has completed 10,000 moves – 1,022 of which were for survivors in Nova Scotia.

This life-changing effort of moves for Canadians escaping dangerous homes reflects just how far community-supported efforts will go to impact the state of family and intimate partner violence.

“It’s hard to put into words the honour of helping individuals and families begin again,” says Michelle, the Chapter Director for Shelter Movers’ Nova Scotia Chapter, “Shelter Movers exists to make that fresh start possible.”

(Submitted photo)

Bigger Moves, Higher Risk, & More Survivors Leaving for the First Time

Courtney, Operations Manager of Shelter Movers’ Nova Scotia Chapter, has seen demand for survivors leaving for the first time double in the past 6 years.

“In our first year, about 48% of the survivors we served were leaving a violent situation for the first time,” Courtney says, “not only has that increased to almost 60% in the past year, but we are seeing an increase in moves requiring security and police escorts, in addition to the bigger moves with more items to plan for.”

Statistics show that it can take up to seven attempts for a survivor to leave an abusive situation for good (source), and leaving the relationship can be the most unsafe time (source).

“Intimate partner violence affects folks from all walks of life,” says Courtney, “and what we recognize when we see more survivors coming to us for the first time is that they’re just stepping into some of the hardest parts of their journey.

“Moves for these survivors require a particular level of care and attention, not to mention longer move times, to ensure we can provide them with the smoothest and most supported experience possible.”

After careful planning, move teams will arrive at a survivor’s home in unmarked vehicles and moving trucks, methodically packing and loading personal items and furniture. Within hours, everything is transported and delivered to the survivor’s new, secure home.

“Over the last few months, in particular, we are also seeing a shift to longer drives as more survivors find it necessary to really get some distance so they can start fresh,” says Courtney.

After six Nova Scotia women were killed by their partners within three months beginning in October of last year, the domestic violence officer for Halifax police cited getting at least 10 new domestic violence files per week – and that’s just for the cases that get reported (source).

The Nova Scotia leadership team on an appreciation visit with one of our referral partners, Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre. (Submitted photo)

Shelter Movers provides the plan, Nova Scotia volunteers create the lifeline

“This is a community-supported solution,” says Michelle, “our volunteers live and work in the same neighbourhoods as the survivors we support.”

Shelter Movers fills a critical gap in support services, offering vital assistance to survivors who would otherwise be confronted with the daunting prospect of losing everything should they flee their abuser.

“Recognizing that our organization has now completed 10,000 moves across Canada is very bittersweet,” says Michelle.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the work we’ve done to help survivors, and yet I know there are still more folks to help than we currently have the capacity to support.”

How to Get Involved

During the holidays, the demand for Shelter Movers’ services intensifies. Many survivors, particularly women and children, seek safe havens at this time of year, aiming to escape cycles of violence and abuse.

In response to this growing need, Shelter Movers is asking Nova Scotians to consider covering the gas for a move in their neighbourhood this winter.

“A $20 donation covers the cost of gas for an entire move,” says Catie, Senior Director of Philanthropy at Shelter Movers. “We’re very fortunate that our partnerships with local businesses help us keep our costs low. However, we do rely on the generosity of donations to make sure our services remain totally free for survivors.

“A $35 donation covers all of the boxes and tape for a survivor, and just $75 supports storage costs for those families who need a place to keep their belongings safe while they rebuild their lives.

“We know the holidays are a time when Nova Scotians are thinking of ways to support their neighbours in need, and we hope they’ll consider how far a donation to Shelter Movers can go for survivors this winter.”

Shelter Movers is built on the knowledge that each step a community takes together holds the power to create a safe and hopeful future for survivors of violence and abuse.

That’s what fuels the Power In Every Move campaign, a movement based on the belief that together we can change lives, one move at a time.

Learn more and make a donation at shetlermovers.com/donate.