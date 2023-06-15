From the Cruiser – June 13

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers from East Hants RCMP responded to 130 calls for service.

The following is provided by Community Policing Officer Const. Preston Burns.

NEEDLES FOUND NEAR CONNECTOR

On June 6, an East Hants RCMP officer responded to an area near the Lantz connector after a concerned citizen located several used hypodermic needles that are suspected to have been used for illicit drugs.

The responding officer attended and collected the needles in a safe manner and disposed of them in a sharps container.

Police urge the public not to handle any found needles or to dispose of them on their own as they may contain harmful or even deadly substances. Please contact your local RCMP detachment in the event you come across any.

HIT-AND-RUN SUSPECT SOUGHT

On June 7at approximately 12:45 pm, officers responded to a report of a hit and run at exit 8A, Hwy 102 in Lantz.

The complainant said an older silver Hyundai car with a New Brunswick licence plate drove into the back of her vehicle. The Hyundai had a broken passenger side headlight.

The driver of the vehicle and the complainant got out of their vehicles but when the suspect went back to his car to get his insurance paper, he sped off down the highway.

Police said the driver is described as Caucasian, slim, tall with dark hair and tattoos on his arms. He was traveling with an adult female and two children.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the East Hants RCMP at (902) 883-7077 or Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Enfield woman sought on 2015 charge

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Susan McDonald, 60, of Enfield.

Susan McDonald was arrested and charged with impaired driving in March of 2015 then charged for failing to appear in court.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Susan McDonald.

Anyone who sees Susan McDonald is asked to refrain from approaching her and to call police. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

