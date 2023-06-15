WALTON: Police are investigating after a report of a theft of a truck and firearm June 13 at a property along Highway 215 in Walton.

Cpl. Chris Marshall, with N.S. RCMP, said at approximately 3:20 a.m., East Hants District RCMP responded to a report of a theft of a black Ford F150 from a property on Hwy. 215 in Walton.

“RCMP officers learned that truck had been unlocked and the key was inside of it,” said Cpl. Marshall.

A few hours later, the truck was located on the Tenecape Wharf Rd. in Tenecape.

Cpl. Marshall said the truck was seized and towed to the Enfield Detachment so that a forensic examination of the vehicle could be completed by RCMP Forensic Identification Services.

“During the investigation, RCMP officers learned that a shotgun had been stored under the backseat of the truck at the time it was stolen, and the shotgun was now missing,” he said.

The shotgun is described as a Charles Daly 12-gauge pump action shotgun.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File #: 2023-830607