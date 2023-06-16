Lewis excited to don Maple Leaf for Team Canada track and field

BEAVER BANK: A Beaver Bank track and field athlete will get to don the Maple Leaf for Athletics Canada next month in Costa Rica.

Abby Lewis, a Lockview High student who’s resume is lengthy with plenty of accomplishments in track and field, was named to the group of 40 athletes who will make up of Team Canada at the NACAC U18/U23 Championships and 17 athletes who will compete for Canada at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games.

Athletics Canada announced the rosters on June 14.

Lewis will don the Canadian colours at the 2023 NACAC U18 championship from July 21-23.

The Leslie Thomas Junior High School alum spoke to The Laker News on making Team Canada.

“It means a lot to be a part of a national team,’ said Lewis. “I’m excited to be able to represent my country at NACAC U18 Championships.

“I’m really excited to be named to the team.”

She is now focusing on the task at hand, while also hoping to soak it all in.

“It’s going to be an amazing experience and I am looking forward to meeting my teammates,” she said. “I’m honoured to have the opportunity to compete.

“I’m going to continue to work hard in my training and focus on getting myself in the best shape possible to compete in Costa Rica.”

NACAC U18 and U23 team leader Molly Killingbeck said in a release for some U18 athletes it will mark their first time wearing the Maple Leaf.

“That will be an experience in itself. It is an opportunity for young athletes to learn to compete,” said Killingbeck. “It’s about learning to perform on demand and learning how to do that at a younger age. Then it becomes part of our tradition so when they get to the senior teams, they know what the expectations are.”

The NACAC U18 team is made up of 11 men and nine women.

Besides Lewis, also named are: Adam Sieben, Asia Phillips, Banujan Kulainthiran, Chloe Symon, David Jiang, Derek Strachan, Gabriella Ruggeri, Gracy Smith, Iyimi Fagbamiye, Jackson Witham, Jamyle Anderson, LJ Nelson, Makenna Self, Naomi Byam, Robin Lefebvre, Sara Mckee, Stephanie Bertram, Stryker Zablocki, and William Batley.

