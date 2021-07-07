From the Cruiser – June 29 – July 6

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: East Hants RCMP responded to 92 calls for service between June 29 and July 6.

In a light report this week, S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said police continue to look for assistance in relation to a break-and-enter into a business in Elmsdale on May 10.

The matter is still under investigation, but police are looking for your help in identifying those responsible.

Two suspect who arrived in a grey Chevrolet Silverado were captured on camera backing into the business’s compound fence to break it open.

Photos of the suspects are attached.

(RCMP photo)

Catalytic converter thefts are still ongoing in East Hants.

Over the weekend, East Hants RCMP received two reports involving the theft and attempted theft of Catalytic converters in the Mount Uniacke area. These devices are part of a vehicle’s exhaust system and are essential to maintain emission standards.

Thieves and those who unlawfully buy the stolen converters stand to earn up to a few hundred dollars. The vehicle owner, however, faces thousands in repair costs. These are crimes of opportunity.

If you see something that doesn’t look right – report it to police immediately.

Signs to look for: person or persons working under a vehicle at night, particularly at a location and time you would not expect to see anyone.

Person on foot at night in possession of cutting tools such as a hack saw, cordless reciprocating saw or portable torches.

Person at night on foot carrying metal object resembling car parts.

Person on foot at night that moves uncharacteristically out of view upon your approach.

From the Cruiser is brought to you by: