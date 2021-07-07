Horse with Fall River connections races into Governor’s Plate final

CHARLOTTETOWN: A horse with Fall River connections will be in the Governors Plate final in Summerside, P.E.I. on July 10.

Day Delight, driven and trained by Gilles Barrieau, won the second Governor’s Plate Elimination race, presented by Summerside Chrysler Dodge at Red Shores in Summerside on July 5.

Wayne MacRae of Fall River, along with Lloyd Stone; Victor Puddy; and Howmac Farms are the owners of the horse.

Day Delight won the race in a time of 1:54.3.

Here is the list of horses scheduled for the Governor’s Plate final on July 10.

1.Time To Dance

2. Rose Run Quest

3. Blood Money

4. Woodmere Ideal Art

5. Day Delight

6. Bugsy MaGuire

7. MC Pat

8. Avatar J