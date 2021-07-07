Two East Hants players, Waverley girl make U15 baseball team

EAST HANTS/WAVERLEY: A pair of young ball players from East Hants and a young girl making a name for herself from Waverley are among the 15 listed on the Baseball Nova Scotia U15 roster.
Cameron MacDonald and Camden Miller, both from the East Hants Nationals program; and Waverley’s Julia Konigsghofer, who plays AAA Bantam with Kentville, saw their names on the final roster recently released.
Here is a look at the complete roster as published on the BNS website and FB pages:
2021 15U Final Roster
Aidan Myette – Halifax
Aidan Webb – Sackville
Blake Newell – Yarmouth
Colby DeCoffe – Dartmouth
David Plotsky – Bedford
Jacob Burgess – Dartmouth
Keegan ONeill – Glace Bay
Maddex Marmulak – Sackville
Maddux Mackenzie – New Glasgow
Mitchell Doucette – Dartmouth
Seth MacPherson – Truro
Sydney Stonehouse – Dartmouth