Two East Hants players, Waverley girl make U15 baseball team

EAST HANTS/WAVERLEY: A pair of young ball players from East Hants and a young girl making a name for herself from Waverley are among the 15 listed on the Baseball Nova Scotia U15 roster.

Cameron MacDonald and Camden Miller, both from the East Hants Nationals program; and Waverley’s Julia Konigsghofer, who plays AAA Bantam with Kentville, saw their names on the final roster recently released.

Here is a look at the complete roster as published on the BNS website and FB pages:

2021 15U Final Roster

Aidan Myette – Halifax

Aidan Webb – Sackville

Blake Newell – Yarmouth

Colby DeCoffe – Dartmouth

David Plotsky – Bedford

Jacob Burgess – Dartmouth

Keegan ONeill – Glace Bay

Maddex Marmulak – Sackville

Maddux Mackenzie – New Glasgow

Mitchell Doucette – Dartmouth

Seth MacPherson – Truro

Sydney Stonehouse – Dartmouth