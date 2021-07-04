East Hants hockey coach wins prestigious HNS award

LANTZ: A coach with the East Hants Minor Hockey Association has won a provincial coaching award, Hockey Nova Scotia announced recently.

In a post on their website, HNS said that Charles Clow is the recipient of the sports governing bodies 2021 Clary MacDonald Award.

The Clary MacDonald Award is named in honour of the late Clary MacDonald, a long-time hockey volunteer, and it recognizes our branch’s coach of the year.

A staple in the East Hants hockey community for several years, Clow has gained a well-deserved reputation as a role model for players both on and off the ice.

This past season, Clow was the bench boss of the East Hants U15 A team. Always kind and supportive, he is a mentor who challenges his players to be the best they can be.

A valued member of his association, Clow brought a positive influence to the lives of East Hants players for almost two decades.