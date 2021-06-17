From the Cruiser – June 8 to June 15

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: East Hants RCMP responded to 102 calls for service between June 8 and June 15.

In his weekly report, S/Sgt. Cory Bushell highlights some of the featured calls during the week. Here they are.

On June 10, East Hants RCMP received a report from a local resident that their black, 2016 Honda Accord was side swiped and scratched in the parking lot of the Elmsdale Plaza.

The culprit left the scene without notifying the owner.

Police are asking anyone with information as to who was responsible to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.

East Hants RCMP were conducting a check stop on Highway 354 in Noel on June 11 when a vehicle was observed turning into a driveway in an attempt to avoid the check stop.

Police intercepted the vehicle and made contact with the driver who exhibited signs of alcohol use.

The driver, a 51-year-old man from the Kennetcook area, was given the demand to provide a roadside sample of his breath.

He blew a “warn” which resulted in a seven-day driving suspension.

East Hants RCMP wants to remind residents that online scams are a constant threat, and police continue to be advised of people who fall victim to scammers and thieves.

Do not forward money to an unknown and not trusted seller until you have the merchandise in hand and have verified it is as advertised.

Victims continue to forward money ahead of the physical exchange of goods only to learn the goods never existed or were not as described.

