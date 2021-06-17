ELMSDALE: Speeding in a construction zone on Hwy 102 in Elmsdale has netted a 25-year-old Halifax man a hefty stunting fine.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell, with East Hants RCMP, said officers were conducting radar on Hwy 102 in the construction zone by Elmsdale on June 13 when they observed a vehicle travelling in excess of 130 km/h in the 80 km/h zone.

“The vehicle was intercepted and the driver, a Halifax man, was charged with stunting and his vehicle towed,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He said the stunting charge carries a fine of $2,422.50.

During the same stop, a passenger of the same vehicle, a 24-year-old Georgefield man was found to be in illegal possession of marijuana, said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He received a ticket for same which carried a fine of $295.