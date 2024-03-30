From the Cruiser – March 28, 2024

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 95 calls for service.

The following are a few of the highlights from the week as provided by East Hants RCMP Community Policing Officer Const. Preston Burns.

EVASIVE ACTION TO AVOID HEAD-ON MVC

East Hants RCMP responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on Hwy 354 in Upper Rawdon on March 23. Rawdon Fire also responded to assist.

Once on scene, officers met with the uninjured driver who had taken evasive action to avoid a head on collision, but in doing so, landed in the ditch.

The driver told members that an oncoming vehicle was over in their lane and that they were lucky to avoid a serious crash.

Unfortunately, the suspect vehicle didn’t stop at the scene and the other driver is unable to describe the vehicle in detail.

CHECKSTOPS AND ENHANCED ENFORCEMENT COMING

Eight checkstops and numerous vehicle stops were conducted by East Hants RCMP this past week resulting in 25 summary offence tickets and warnings issued.

The public should expect an increase in visible motor vehicle infraction enforcement due to the increase in traffic with the oncoming warmer spring and summer weather.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Province-wide arrest arrant issued for Stewiacke man

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Christian Woods, 22, of Stewiacke.

Christian Woods was charged in September of 2023 for mischief and resisting arrest but has failed to attend court appearances as ordered.

Anyone who sees Christian Woods is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

From the Cruiser is brought to you by: