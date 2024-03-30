Hurricanes announce commitment of Fall River forward

FALL RIVER: A women’s hockey player from Fall River is going to be plying her specialty in the sport she loves at the next level.

Adyson MacGillivray, a senior at Lockview High, has announced her commitment to the Holland College Hurricanes women’s hockey team.

The team posted the news on their Instagram and Facebook pages.

Holland College is in Charlottetown, P.E.I. MacGillivray will be studying Kinesiology.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The five-foot-six forward is ready to get things started with the Hurricanes.

“I’m excited about this opportunity,” said MacGillivray to The Laker. “I can’t wait to get started.”

She tallied a goal and four assists and had 10 penalty minutes in 14 games played, according to stats on the Metro High School league website.

The Hurricanes play in the Atlantic Collegiate Hockey Association, along with the Cape Breton Capers and Acadia Axewomen, where Elmsdale’s Dahlia Dawe plays.