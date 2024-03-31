Jr C Pens even series with Storm thanks to MacIntyre’s heroics

LANTZ: It was a buzzer beater for the East Hants Ryson Construction Junior C Penguins.

With the game tied 2-2 and the time winding down and overtime staring straight in the face of both the Penguins and the visiting South West Storm, Connor MacIntyre skated into the Storm zone and beat the Storm goalie as he went around the net and put the puck in giving East Hants a 3-2 lead.

The Pens had trailed 2-0 before mounting their come back.

In game one on Friday night, some questionable officiating and a goal that made it 3-0 that never crossed the goal line contributed to the Pens falling 7-2.

But it was a different story of sorts on Saturday night.

After the Storm led 2-0 through 40 minutes, the Pens came out on a mission in the final stanza and went to work.

Parker Stewart, assisted by Mark Randall, cut into the Storm’s lead to start the third period just 1:31 in.

Adam Colbourne setup Evan Tilley for the tying tally just 2:19 seconds later making it 2-2 and making it an entertaining final 16 plus minutes for the good crowd on hand at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex.

All that setup MacIntyre’s heroics with seven ticks left.

Gabe Randell picked up the goaltending win stopping 27 of 29 pucks he faced.

Storm’s Tyson Peters deserved a better fate making 37 saves on 40 shots.

The two teams will now head to Barrington for Game three and four on April 6 at 7 p.m.

Game four is April 7 at 3 p.m.

The series will return for at least Game five at the Sportsplex in Lantz on April 12 at 8 p.m.

Game six if necessary is back in Barrington on April 13 at 7 p.m., and the seventh game if necessary is back in Lantz on April 14 at 5 p.m.