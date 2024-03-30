Neptune Theatre receives support from Canada Cultural Spaces Fund

HALIFAX: Neptune Theatre in Halifax is among eight organizations in N.S. receiving a total of $1.3 million from the federal government.

Last weekend, Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced that more than $1.3 million from the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund has been awarded to eight organizations in Nova Scotia.

The announcement was made during a visit to one of the funding recipients, the Neptune Theatre, in Halifax.

Neptune Theatre is receiving $54,000 to transform their warehouse into a functional carpentry workshop and professional storage area.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The conversion will require electrical and plumbing installation, heavy-duty shelving and safety lighting.

The improvements will create a better working space for Neptune Theatre’s professionals working in set construction, lighting, sound, prop design and more, which will result in enhanced experiences for audiences and performers on stage.

The other organizations receiving funding are:

King’s Theatre Society ($489,313);

Museum of Natural History ($346,000);

Nova Scotia Native Women’s Association ($249,722);

Conseil acadien de Par-en-Bas ($125,000);

Songwriters and Storytellers Society ($75,000);

Cobequid Arts Council (10,533$);

and Society for Arts Presentation / Centre for Arts Tapes ($6,681).

ADVERTISEMENT:

Quotes

“Theatre and the performing arts help us find meaning, connect with others and build resilient culturally minded communities.

“For over 50 years, Neptune Theatre has been the heartbeat of Atlantic Canadian creativity, offering creative, breathtaking, and daring performances.

“Through every obstacle, Neptune perseveres, bringing us unforgettable moments for both audiences and artists alike, enriching the very fabric of Nova Scotia’s theatre community.”

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

ADVERTISEMENT:

“Last summer, Neptune Theatre had to relocate its carpentry shop from its 40-year location to a new warehouse.

“The support from Canadian Heritage allowed Neptune to retrofit a new space and execute the move without interrupting its production schedule.

“The importance of supporting infrastructure is vital to our operations but often challenging to fund. Canadian Heritage’s support in this regard is incredibly meaningful to Neptune’s ongoing success.”

—Kimberlee Stadelmann, Executive Director, Neptune Theatre

Quick facts

Neptune Theatre’s 56,000-square-foot facility houses two large theatres:

Fountain Hall (Main Stage Theatre) and Scotiabank Stage (Second Stage Theatre), which accommodate a total of 680 patrons.

Last year, Neptune Theatre produced more than 310 performances and attracted approximately 82,000 paid audience members.