Mya Archibald named to Canada’s U-20 women’s soccer roster

OTTAWA, ONT.: A Fall River soccer player is heading for some more international competition.

Mya Archibald will be donning the Maple Leaf and representing Canada as part of the 24 players named to the Under-20 Women’s soccer team for International matches in Verl, Germany from April 1-10.

Archibald, who is an alum of the Suburban FC program, is currently playing with the University of Illinois at the NCAA level.

Canada Soccer announced the roster last week for the team that will play in a series of two international matches against the United States and Germany.

The camp will serve as valuable preparation for this summer’s FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024™.

Led by Head Coach Cindy Tye, Canada will first face the United States on Sunday April 7, at Stadion am Furlbach (16.00 local / 11.00 ET / 9.00 PT), followed by a match against Germany on Tuesday April 9 at Sportclub Arenal Verl (14.00 local / 9.00 ET / 6.00 PT).

“This project has a couple of objectives,” said Cindy Tye, Canada Soccer’s Women’s U-20 Head Coach. “Obviously, it is an important part of our preparations ahead of the World Cup.

“It also allows us the opportunity to assess new faces in the environment. We are excited to get started and test this group against top competition.”

The 24-player roster will feature 15 returning players from the 2023 Concacaf Under-20 Qualifiers, along with seven familiar Under-17 players joining the squad.

Two new faces at the youth level, Charlie Codd and Maya Hindson, will be wearing the maple leaf for the first time.

This camp marks the first gathering of Canada Soccer’s Women’s U-20 National Team since the Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship in June 2023, when Canada clinched a third-place finish after competing in five matches in the short 10-day tournament.