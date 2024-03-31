Lantz man warned of dangers of driving while fatigued by police

LANTZ: A driver received a stern lecturing RCMP last week—one which may help him in the future.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, the Community Policing Officer, said that police were in formed of a possible impaired driving travelling along Hwy 2 in Lantz on March 25.

“The caller told dispatch that the vehicle was swerving all over the road,” said Const. Burns.

“An officer made a patrol and located the vehicle in a parking lot of an apartment building in Lantz.”

He said the 21-year-old driver was still sitting in the driver’s seat.

“The officer spoke with him and determined that although he wasn’t impaired by alcohol or drugs, he was extremely fatigued from working late while taking university courses.

Const. Burns said the man was told how that can be just as dangerous to himself and other motorists.

“The officer warned him of the dangers of driving while tired and how it can sometimes be just as dangerous as driving while impaired by drug or alcohol,” said Const. Burns.