From the Cruiser – May 24 to May 31

ENFIELD: During the past week (May 24 to May 31) officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 109 calls for service.

Here are a few of the highlighted calls as reported by S/Sgt. Cory Bushell.

Also included is this week’s East Hants Most Wanted suspect wanted on outstanding warrants.

DRONE REPORTS IN SHUBENACADIE

East Hants RCMP are investigating a suspicious incident that occurred between 4:30 a.m. and 5:10 a.m. on May 25 in the Shubenacadie area.

Police say multiple residents reported seeing a drone with flashing lights flying outside of their windows in the early morning hours.

RCMP are looking to identify the operator of the drone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.

PORCH PIRACY IN LAKELANDS

On May 30, East Hants RCMP received a complaint of porch piracy from a residence in Lakelands.

The caller reported someone took two Amazon packages off their front doorstep between 12:30 and 1:00 p.m. that day.

The matter is still under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information on this matter to contact the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.

East Hants Most Wanted: Colchester County man wanted on slew of warrants

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Christian Alexander MacDonald, 40 of Upper Brookside, Colchester County.

Christian Alexander MacDonald is charged with:

· Criminal Code Section 320.14(1)(A) Impaired Operation of a Vehicle

· Criminal Code Section 320.15(1)(A) Refusal or Failure to provide a sample

These charges stem from an incident which took place in February 2021 in Mount Uniacke.

Of interest, Christian Alexander MacDonald is also charged with:

· Criminal Code Section 320.14(1)(A) Impaired Operation of a Vehicle

· Criminal Code Section 320.15(1)(A) Refusal or Failure to provide a sample

· Various Motor Vehicle act offenses

These charges also stem from an incident which took place in February 2021, but in Truro.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Christian Alexander MacDonald.

Anyone who sees Christian Alexander MacDonald is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

