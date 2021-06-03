Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: East Hants RCMP responded to 87 calls for service during the past week, between May 26 and June 2.

The following are a couple of the highlighted calls as provided in the weekly report submitted by S/Sgt. Cory Bushell.

East Hants RCMP responded to the theft of lumber worth more than $7,000 from a commercial location on Hwy 1 in Mount Uniacke on May 28.

Police are reminding all residents that lumber and other building materials are of an extremely high value at this time and susceptible to theft.

Please ensure all building materials are carefully stored and or secured.

On May 28, while conducting as impaired driving investigation in Kennetcook, East Hants RCMP members were approached by a male riding a four-wheeler.

The rider proceeded to circle the members in an attempt to divert attention to the task at hand. The rider and his 4wheeler were photographed by members of the scene.

Police are looking for the public’s assistance to identify the rider in the above photo. Please contact the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 with information.

