Police investigating Kennetcook vehicle fire

KENNETCOOK: A vehicle fire near the Kennetcook Fire Department is being investigated by East Hants RCMP.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said officers were called on May 30 to attend to a vehicle fire on Hwy 354 in Kennetcook.

“The investigation revealed the vehicle had broken down and was left roadside by the owner,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

“Some time later, the vehicle was found ablaze.”

Firefighters from Kennetcook Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the matter is still under investigation.