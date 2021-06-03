Police investigating Kennetcook vehicle fire

KENNETCOOK: A vehicle fire near the Kennetcook Fire Department is being investigated by East Hants RCMP.
S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said officers were called on May 30 to attend to a vehicle fire on Hwy 354 in Kennetcook.
“The investigation revealed the vehicle had broken down and was left roadside by the owner,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.
“Some time later, the vehicle was found ablaze.”
Firefighters from Kennetcook Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call.
S/Sgt. Bushell said the matter is still under investigation.