From the Cruiser – May 27, 2025

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 121 calls for service.

The following are some highlighted calls as provided by Cpl. Scott MacRae.

The shoplifting suspect. (RCMP photo)

Shoplifting

East Hants RCMP are looking to identify the following individual.

The woman is suspected to be involved in a from a theft that occurred on May 26.

The File number for the incident is #2025717588):

Anyone with information can report to the East Hants RCMP at (902) 883-7077 or to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477(T.I.P.S.) or crimestoppers.ca.

Danny Gibson is wanted by RCMP in East Hants and Bible Hill. (RCMP photo)

East Hants Most Wanted

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding warrant for the arrest of Danny Gibson.

Gibson failed to appear at for his court date on May 26.

He currently has 23 charges pending before the courts in multiple jurisdictions in Nova Scotia. They include 10 counts of Theft Under $5000 and 9 counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

Gibson is also wanted on new charges out of Bible Hill on three counts of Theft Under $5000.

Anyone who sees Danny Gibson is to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

