Quinn’s love for arts and crafts shines through in her work

Story by NSCC Journalism intern Paige Dillman

FALL RIVER: Quinn Gillis comes home every day and works on her crafts for her business.

The 10-year-old Fall River girl goes to Ecole du Grand Portage and has always loved doing arts and crafts.

“Because it’s kind of relaxing and it’s fun to do,” Gillis said.

The idea to start selling in markets came when she decided she wanted to raise some money so she could go on a Disney cruise.

“I’ve saved $200 so far, so I’m excited,” Gillis said.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Quinn Gillis of Fall River. (Paige Dillman photo)

After deciding this was something she wanted to do, she knew she would need lots of supplies.

“I saved up all my birthday money to get my Cricut, and then when I started making stuff, my parents gave me a loan,” Gillis said.

Gillis promised to pay all of it back, and after each market would save 25% of her earnings to give to her parents.

Now, after doing seven markets, she has paid every cent of it back like she promised. She recently participated in the Jamieson Park crafters market.

ADVERTISEMENT:

She sells items like bookmarks, keychains, earrings, stickers and night lights. But out of all of these, she has a favourite.

“I like picking out designs to do with beads, and I like making them into earrings,’ Gillis said.

Although she doesn’t have any plans to work on any new items, Gillis isn’t turning down the opportunity to learn new crafts.

Going forward, Gillis is excited to go to new markets and sell her products.

“I like talking to people and sometimes I go over and look at what other people have,” Gillis said.