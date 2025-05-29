Stewiacke resident charged with impaired driving after Enfield crash

ENFIELD: A 34-year-old Stewiacke resident is facing impaired driving charges after an incident in East Hants.

Sgt. Scott MacRae, with East Hants RCMP in Enfield said that the police responded on Mya 24 to a report of a driver who had gone off the road and into the ditch.

The call came at approximately 12:30 a.m. Local fire and EHS also responded.

“The vehicle had struck a garbage can, before crashing into the ditch in Enfield,” said Sgt. MacRae.

ADVERTISEMENT:

He said the driver was located.

Through the investigation the driver was found to be impaired by alcohol and failed the subsequent roadside screening.

The 34-year-old Stewiacke resident was arrested for impaired driving and failed the breath test at the Enfield detachment, blowing over the legal limit of 80mg%.

He has been charged with impaired driving as a result.