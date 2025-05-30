N.S. Health enhancing primary care access to psychiatry

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia Health’s Mental Health and Addictions Program (MHAP) is improving access to psychiatric consultations and assessments for patients referred by their primary care providers.

The program is optimizing a pathway for rapid access to psychiatry connecting patients with the care they need sooner – from diagnosis to treatment.

This rapid access pathway will roll out in stages, starting at adult community mental health and addictions clinics in the eastern zone this summer, with the northern and western zones to follow.

Psychiatry consultation will continue to occur within adult community mental health clinics across the province.

It builds on the success seen with the Rapid Access Stabilization Program (RASP), which launched in the central zone two years ago.

“Timely access to the right level of support can be lifechanging for Nova Scotians navigating mental health issues,” said Brian Comer, Minister of Addictions and Mental Health,

“We are proud of hardworking healthcare teams who champion new ideas and ways of working to create better experiences for their patients.”

Patients are referred by their primary care provider and matched to the service through the Mental Health and Addictions Provincial Intake Service for an outpatient consultation.

Eligible patients will see a psychiatrist for assessment, diagnosis or development of a treatment plan that is shared with the primary care provider.

This enhanced pathway reinforces a shared commitment to ensuring that people living in Nova Scotia receive mental health and addictions care that is easy to access, delivering the right support in the right place and time.

Quotes:

“The primary care provider to specialist consultation relationship is central to providing effective patient care.

Facilitating access to consultation with a stepped care approach (Right provider, right place, right time) connects the patient to the needed service or provider as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“The enhancement of adult community mental health teams to facilitate rapid and efficient access to the right clinician supports the patient’s recovery.”

— Dr. Andrew Harris, Senior Medical Director, Mental Health and Addictions Program, Nova Scotia Health

“Over the last two years we have seen the difference quicker access to psychiatry has made in people’s lives. Rolling out this pathway across the province will help many more Nova Scotians get the care they need, sooner.

“The success of this program is built on the collaboration and hard work of multiple partners, and I am excited to see it moving forward in a way that will benefit people across Nova Scotia for years to come.”

— Dr. Vincent Agyapong, Head of Psychiatry, Central Zone, Mental Health and Addictions Program, Nova Scotia Health and Head of the Department of Psychiatry, Faculty of Medicine, Dalhousie University

“The Eastern Zone is well positioned to offer this enhanced pathway as it builds on the successful recruitment of new psychiatrists over the last several years which has allowed us to focus on access to psychiatry consultations in a timely way for those who need it.

“We remain committed to providing safe, accessible, and inclusive care that meets the needs of Nova Scotians.”

— Dr. Faisal Rahman, Head of Psychiatry Eastern Zone, Mental Health and Addictions Program, Nova Scotia Health

Quick Facts:

Since the launch of the Rapid Access Stabilization Program in the Central Zone (April 2023 to March 2025) 2,215 unique clients have been seen